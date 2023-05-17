‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members’ Real Names Revealed (Photos)

The first few seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” followed the personal lives of aspiring actors and models who moonlighted as bartenders and servers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR. So it’s no surprise that a few cast members have changed their names or used stage names over the years while trying to make it in Hollywood.

In honor of the Bravo reality show’s Season 10 finale, we reveal the real names of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

The explosive finale — where the Scandoval cheating scandal is revealed — airs Wednesday night, followed by a three-part reunion.

So before Lala and Raquel grace your screens, find out their birth names.