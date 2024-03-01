‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Announce Separation Ahead Of Their Spinoff Series’ Premiere

Reality TV stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are facing an interesting marketing and promotional situation.

Weeks before the couple’s new Bravo series The Valley is scheduled to premiere March 19, they have announced a separation after four years of marriage.

Cartwright announced the split Thursday on their shared podcast, When Reality Hits.

‘The Valley’ Season 1 Cast: (L-R) Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Nia Booko, Danny Booko, Brittany Cartwright, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Michelle Lally, Jesse Lally

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I, and our relationship — I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys, because… we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys,” she said. “I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that, so I think it’s important for me to say this… Marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Cartwright said the split is “still very hard to talk about.

“I’m taking one day at a time,” she added. “I don’t know what the future holds. But right now, my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz, and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good.”

Cartwright, 35, and Taylor, 44, met in 2015 at a Las Vegas bar. They split in 2017 after Taylor revealed that he cheated on Cartwright. But the couple reconciled shortly after and married in 2019. They left Vanderpump Rules in 2020 and welcomed their son Cruz Michael Cauchi in 2021.

Their new show The Valley is still set to premiere March 19 on Bravo after a new episode of Vanderpump Rules. Taylor and Cartwright are one of five couples featured, along with Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick, Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna.

