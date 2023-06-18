Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent finishes low amateur at US Open with ease

Gordon Sargent has enjoyed an impressive week as the world’s top-ranked amateur golfer.

Sargent led the amateur contingent at the US Open at the conclusion of the tournament after a strong display of leveled and disciplined play. The Vanderbilt junior made the cut and was the low amateur, finishing 4-over. He shot 1-under on Sunday.

"If the putter cooperates, we're gonna see a lot of him on the PGA Tour for years to come," Terry Gannon said on NBC's US Open broadcast. "This kid can really, really play."

Sargent held a prominent lead heading into the weekend as the best of four amateurs to make the cut. He maintained that lead with three consecutive birdies in his first nine holes Sunday. The closest amateur was Ben Carr, a Georgia Southern graduate, at the 62nd spot. There was a nine-stroke difference between Sargent and Carr at the end of the tournament.

Sargent, 20, has earned his No. 1 world amateur golf ranking with an incredible resume. In April, he was one of seven amateurs to play in the Masters. Before he claimed the top amateur spot, Sargent became the ninth freshman ever to win the NCAA Division I men's individual championship. The Birmingham, Alabama native is also the reigning SEC player of the year.

Sargent is also close to earning a PGA Tour membership through the newly established PGA Tour University Accelerated. Twenty points in an underclassman’s first three years of eligibility are required through the program to become a PGA Tour card holder. With 16 points under his belt, Sargent needs just four in his junior year to qualify as a member.

To earn two points toward his PGA Tour membership, Sargent can simply participate the US in the Walker Cup in September. As one of the top three Americans in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, he's eligible to receive an automatic bid to represent the U.S. in the Walker Cup and defend their 2022 title.

