Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

No. 8 Notre Dame will host Vanderbilt on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame is 2–0 after wins against Michigan and Ball State. The Fighting Irish opened their season against the Wolverines and won the first meeting between the two rivals in three years. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush threw 31 times for 297 yards but he also threw three interceptions in the less than pretty win over Ball State.

Vanderbilt is also 2–0 after opening the season with victories against Middle Tennessee and Nevada.

It is the third match up between the Fighting Irish and the Commodores. Notre Dame leads the all-time head-to-head series 2–0. The last time the two teams played was a home-and-home series in the mid-1990s.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live online on NBCSports.com or Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.