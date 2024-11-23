Vanderbilt squares off against Drake

Drake Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Vanderbilt square off at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Commodores are 6-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Devin leads the Commodores with 8.7 boards.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Drake has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vanderbilt averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 16.0 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Commodores.

Mitch Mascari averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press