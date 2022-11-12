Vanderbilt snaps 26-game SEC losing streak with win over Kentucky football

Jon Hale
Vanderbilt snapped a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a late touchdown drive to send Kentucky to a 24-21 loss.

After Kentucky had taken a fourth-quarter lead on a 72-yard run from Chris Rodriguez, Vanderbilt drove 80 yards on 12 plays to take the lead with 32 seconds remaining on an 8-yard pass from Mike Wright to Will Sheppard. The big play on the drive came when Vanderbilt converted a fourth-and-11 with a 40-yard pass from Wright to Quincy Skinner to reach the Kentucky 9-yard line.

Continuing a worrying trend from a week ago at Missouri, Kentucky reached the Vanderbilt side of the field on each of its four first-half possessions but scored just two field goals.

The first Kentucky possession started at the Vanderbilt 29-yard line after a Commodores’ fumble but gained zero yards before settling for a 47-yard Matt Ruffolo field goal. Kentucky reached the Vanderbilt 9-yard line on its second drive before settling for a 27-yard Ruffolo field goal. The third drive reached the Vanderbilt 19-yard line before stalling, but this time Ruffolo’s field goal attempt was blocked.

Vanderbilt scored the only touchdown of the first half when quarterback Mike Wright took a read-option play 59 yards untouched into the end zone after getting the Wildcat defense to bite on a play-fake in the backfield. The halftime margin could have been worse if not for two Vanderbilt turnovers, both forced by Kentucky cornerback Keidron Smith.

Hope for a quick fix for Kentucky in the second half fizzled after the offense’s only first down on its opening drive of the third quarter came on a pass interference penalty. Vanderbilt then drove 81 yards on 10 plays for its second touchdown of the game with a 1-yard carry from running back Ray Davis.

Kentucky reached the red zone again on its next drive, but quarterback Will Levis was sacked on a third-and-10 play at the Vanderbilt 17-yard line. Ruffolo then converted a 39-yard field goal to pull Kentucky within five points at 14-9.

Linebacker Trevin Wallace gave Kentucky hope by getting just enough of Wright on a shove from behind to stop the Vanderbilt quarterback as he looked on the verge of scrambling for a first down on a fourth-and-3 attempt at the UK 33-yard line on the following drive. For the first time in the game, Kentucky was able to assert its physical dominance from there, driving 66 yards on seven plays for a go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard Rodriguez carry. All 66 yards on the drive came on the ground.

Vanderbilt needed just six plays to reach the Kentucky red zone on the following drive. The Wildcat defense stepped up in time to keep the Commodores out of the end zone, but a 26-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal gave Vanderbilt a 17-15 lead with 5:22 remaining.

Rodriguez then gave Kentucky back the lead his 72-yard run.

TURNING POINT

Kentucky appeared to avoid disaster on Vanderbilt’s final drive when safety Tyrell Ajian grabbed an interception on a fourth-and-7 play at the Vanderbilt 37-yard line, but the play was negated by a hands-to-the-face penalty against defensive lineman Justin Rogers. Four plays later, Vanderbilt converted a second fourth down with the 40-yard pass from Wright to Skinner.

MVP

Wright, normally Vanderbilt’s backup, completed 12 of 23 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He gained 126 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

KEY STAT

Vanderbilt converted 11 of 17 third downs in the game, including a final third-and-goal from the 8-yard line for winning touchdown.

