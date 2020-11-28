Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier but Missouri dominates 41-0

Missouri defensive back Jarvis Ware (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, right, is pulled down by Missouri linebacker Tre Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Tyler Badie, left, runs for a touchdown as Vanderbilt linebacker Michael Owusu (88) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) runs for a touchdown past Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism (6) catches a pass as Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George (28) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism (6) catches a pass as Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George (28) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson (7) is pulled down by Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III (34) runs for a touchdown past Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III (34) runs for a touchdown past Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III (34) runs with the ball as Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III (34) runs past Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) runs with the ball as Vanderbilt safety Brendon Harris (13) and cornerback Elijah Hamilton defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (86) catches a pass as Vanderbilt cornerback Elijah Hamilton (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals scrambles as Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) gets a fist bump from Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz after warming up before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
JOE WALLJASPER (Associated Press)
·4 min read

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday.

Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second hal f. Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it. She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers (4-3) rarely allowed the Commodores (0-8) to cross midfield.

''I just think it's incredible I am able to do this, and all I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there,'' Fuller said.

Missouri's defense made sure Fuller didn't get any chances to score. Missouri outgained Vanderbilt 603-196. Larry Rountree rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

''He refuses to get tackled,'' Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Rountree. ''The play is never over until you physically get him to the ground.''

Connor Bazelak completed 30 of 37 passes for 318 yards. Running back Tyler Badie had seven catches for 102 yards and scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. True freshman quarterback Brady Cook got his first snaps of the year in mop-up time and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Damon Hazelton.

Missouri has held three of its last four opponents to 10 points or less. Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals completed 11 of 19 passes for 79 yards. Keyon Henry-Brooks rushed 15 times for 64 yards but lost a fumble in Missouri territory to end a rare promising drive for the Commodores to open the third quarter.

''I take full responsibility for where we were today,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''I thought we prepared the right way. Just in terms of energy and momentum and just being able to be sustainable, we just didn't have it. We didn't have it today.''

MAKING HISTORY

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help, and Fuller agreed to give the sport a try.

Fuller said afterward that she was more nervous for her last soccer game than her first football game. She wasn't shy around her new teammates, even speaking up at halftime and telling them to be more enthusiastic. Fuller said she hopes to play again next week.

Mason said the coaches asked Fuller to squib the kickoff because she was used to delivering low kicks on the soccer field. After the play, she went straight to the sideline where she high-fived some of her new teammates and swapped some elbow bumps. Fuller's parents watched and cheered from the stands along with her boyfriend and best friend.

No woman had appeared in an SEC football game or for any Power 5 team. Other women have played college football at other levels. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997. Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: Senior linebacker Nick Bolton is making a bid for All-SEC and All-American honors. Bolton finished with nine tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup against Vanderbilt. He has 76 tackles on the season.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores don't have a great football tradition, but they've never gone winless in a season. They're running out of chances this year, with only Georgia and Tennessee left on the schedule.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers are scheduled to play Arkansas at home on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit Georgia on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

