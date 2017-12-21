Vanderbilt ends skid with win over Houston Baptist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Vanderbilt turned to its three seniors and a freshman to end a three-game skid.

Seniors Matthew Fisher-Davis, Jeff Roberson and Riley LaChance each scored in double figures as did freshman Max Evans in an 81-48 rout of Houston Baptist on Wednesday night.

''I thought our seniors played really well tonight,'' Commodores coach Bryce Drew said. ''They were more vocal in the huddle than what they've been all season and so that was really encouraging. They all had really solid nights.''

Fisher-Davis scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Roberson added to his Southeastern Conference lead with his sixth double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Evans scored a career-high 14 points, including an exclamation-point dunk at the end, while LaChance hit three 3s and finished with 11 points for the Commodores (4-7).

It was a much-needed win for Vanderbilt, which had lost six of its previous seven.

The Commodores hit 12 of 30 rom 3-point range while Houston Baptist (4-9) went 1 for 18.

Houston Baptist, which fell to 0-8 on the road, made just 16 of 61 (26 percent) from the field.

Due to a scheduling conflict with another team, the Huskies didn't get to hold a pre-game shoot-around at Memorial Gym, an unusual arena with the benches behind the baskets instead of court-side like most places.

''It's very much different than any place we play all year,'' Huskies coach Ron Cottrell said. ''I don't blame all of our bad shooting on that. Certainly, we're a tired ballclub, but it played into it. You shoot 26 percent from the field, five percent from the 3 and 57 percent from the free-throw line and you're not going to beat anybody.''

Ian DuBose led the Huskies with a career-high 20 points in the first-ever meeting between the schools.