Vanderbilt athletics updates logos, will be used on uniforms in 2023

Vanderbilt unveiled a new logo and seal for athletics and the university on Tuesday, marking its first brand redesign since 2003.

According to a university release, the new logos will be phased in immediately but will not be on athletics uniforms until the fall of 2023. Use of the logos in athletics facilities will begin "over the next several years" as is feasible, according to the release.

The "block V" logo will become the new primary athletics logo rather than the old "star V," however, the university says that it has also redesigned the "star V" logo to be used on some merchandise and uniforms.

Vanderbilt athletics introduced its new "block V" logo.

According to the release, this changes were made to make the university's logos more cohesive, as the previous block V, star V and seal were not related in appearance. The old star V has been used since 2000.

“From my perspective, the timing is perfect in that it illustrates the ‘new era’ that we have spoken of often,” athletics director Candice Lee said. “It’s a new day, with new energy, alignment and momentum to match. It’s another example of Vandy United in action.”

Vandy United is a fundraising campaign dedicated to updating the athletics facilities.

Vanderbilt said the new logos have been designed over the past two years with help from the Boston-based design firm Upstatement.

The updated "star V" logo

