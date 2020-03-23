Vandals target ambulances amid coronavirus pandemic

Six South East Coast ambulances in Kent were targeted by vandals on Sunday night (Gareth Fuller - PA)

Vandals have deliberately damaged six ambulances as NHS workers struggle to cope with the strain on the NHS due to coronavirus.

On Monday morning South East Coast Ambulance service tweeted that their vehicles had been targeted overnight.

It said: “Six of our ambulances were deliberately damaged overnight in Kent. Beyond disappointed that anyone would do this ever, let alone now when our staff are under so much pressure.”

The service continued: “This is in such contrast to the vast majority of the public who are being fantastically supportive of our staff #TeamSECAmb.”

Kent Police told Yahoo News UK that the attacks were being investigated as criminal offences.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Trust told Yahoo News UK that a hospital in Kidderminster had also been the target of vandals when around 20 fire extinguishers were let off at midnight.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly praised NHS staff in his daily briefings, and has urged the public to stay at home to help support the NHS and save lives.

He tweeted: “Our amazing NHS staff want to be there to help you and your loved ones over the coming weeks and months. You can help them right now by staying inside. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Boris Johnson has repeatedly praised 'amazing NHS staff' during the crisis (Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Our amazing NHS staff want to be there to help you and your loved ones over the coming weeks and months.



New guidelines to help medics decide how to treat patients amid the coronavirus pandemic were issued on Saturday.

The so-called rapid guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) say that decisions about admitting people who test positive for COVID-19 to critical care should consider the medical benefit and take into account the likelihood of the person’s recovery.

In its guidance, Nice advises medics to: “Base decisions on admission of individual adults to critical care on the likelihood of their recovery, taking into account the likelihood that a person will recover from their critical care admission to an outcome that is acceptable to them.”