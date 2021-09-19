Vandalism – including a swastika – painted on St. Luke’s McCall hospital, officials say

An Idaho hospital was vandalized Saturday night with defacement that included an image of a swastika.

Three monument signs at St. Luke’s McCall location were vandalized overnight, according to an emailed statement from a hospital spokesperson. Officials said a swastika was painted “on campus signage.”

“This act is incredibly troubling,” said Amber Green, St. Luke’s McCall chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, in the news release. “We know that this hateful act does not reflect the community where we live and serve. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement so whomever is responsible is held accountable.”

St. Luke’s security is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.