Vandalism of campaign office, signs, reported by B.C. candidates

Police in Surrey say they're investigating a report of damage to a campaign office.

A window was broken overnight Friday at the office of Dave Hans, who is running for the BC Liberals in Surrey-Guildford.

Surrey RCMP said the damage was found at 10 a.m. PT Saturday morning at the office near the intersection of 102A Avenue and 154 Street in Surrey. Police began investigating shortly after.

Hans shared photos of the damage on social media.

Other Liberal candidates shared photos of vandalism of their campaign signs Saturday.

Photos shared by several Twitter users show vandalism of a sign belonging to NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, who is running in Vernon-Monashee. The photos show her sign defaced with a swastika and a vile sexist slur.

Fellow NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon, running in North Delta, tweeted a photo with the slur obscured.