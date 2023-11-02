Vancouver's New Year's Eve fireworks display cancelled ... again

Fireworks light up the sky during Vancouver's New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2016. The downtown celebrations are cancelled again this year. (Gabriel Lam/NYE Van - image credit)

There will be no fireworks lighting up Vancouver's night sky on New Year's Eve again this year.

Event organizers announced Thursday that the official celebration on Dec. 31, 2023 has been cancelled.

"The decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may bring to the community," said Vancouver's New Year's Eve Society.

In past years, the celebration took place around the Vancouver Convention Centre and attracted thousands of revellers.

Vancouver has not had fireworks to ring in the new year since 2018. They were expected to resume in 2020 but the pandemic prevented that from happening and they have been cancelled every year since.

The society cited escalating costs and a "highly challenging sponsorship market" as reasons for the cancellation.

In the release, the society said it is working to secure funding to bring the event back in future years.

Earlier this month, organizers of the annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade also announced they were cancelling the event this year.

Organizers said the parade is in need of a title sponsor and will be on hiatus until one can be found.