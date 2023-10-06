Vancouver's Okeya Kyujiro earns Michelin star, bringing city's total to nine

Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star.

The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.

It's the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

Michelin also added five "bib gourmands" to its Vancouver guide, recognizing good food at a more accessible price.

Farmer's Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil all made the list, which now stands at 17.

Michelin began doling out stars in Canada last year, launching guides in both Toronto and Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press