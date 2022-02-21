Vancouver's Fan Expo back after 2-year hiatus

Fan Expo Vancouver is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Janella Hamilton/CBC News - image credit)

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Vancouver's largest pop culture conventions is back in action this weekend.

Fan Expo Vancouver is taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre through Monday, welcoming thousands of people over a three-day period.

The family-friendly event attracts fans of sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming, with most visitors embracing the cosplay experience and dressing up as their favourite TV, movie or comic characters.

One of those fans is Morgan Lanz. She spent over a month making her costume by hand. Lanz dressed up as Sesshōmaru from the anime series InuYasha.

Lanz says she loves cosplay because it allows her be someone else and lets her express herself artistically.

"It helps gives a sense of comradery in a community that is very open and accepting, especially for people who feel like they don't belong anywhere else," Lanz said.

Another fan is Brian Tuck. He's been attending the event for more than a decade and says it's a place where he can express his love of pop culture.

"I'm just a nerd and this is the place where nerds come and it's cool to see all the big names of people who I've watched growing up."

Andrew Moyes, vice-president of Fan Expo HQ, says the event provides a safe space for the cosplay community to be creative and connect with others.

"These events are driven by passion, and we really provide that platform where people can feel comfortable and safe to celebrate that passion," Moyes said.

The event also hosts workshops and vendors, and has celebrity panels and meet-and-greets. Some of the big names in attendance this year included actor William Shatner, the cast of the Trailer Park Boys and voice actress Ming-Na Wen from Mulan and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Mike Larsson, owner of Krypton Toys in Pitt Meadows, is happy to be back at the event selling superhero toys and collectibles.

Larsson says being able to sell products at events like Fan Expo helps keep his store afloat throughout the year.

"To be back here among the fans, among the collectors is an incredible feeling for us."