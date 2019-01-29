Vancouver Whitecaps extend contracts of Felipe, Yordy Reyna

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have re-signed midfielder Felipe and attacking midfielder/forward Yordy Reyna.

Felipe's contract runs through 2020 with an option for 2021, while Reyna's is for this year with options for 2020 and 2021. The Whitecaps have used targeted allocation money for the latter deal.

In his first year with the Whitecaps last year, Felipe had one goal and seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old Brazilian led the Whitecaps in touches, chances created, total successful passes and successful passes ending in the final third.

Prior to joining the Whitecaps, Felipe played three seasons with the New York Red Bulls and three years with the Montreal Impact.

"For me this means a lot, because this club wants me to stay," said Felipe, whose team is currently in training camp in Vancouver. "Canada has always made my family feel at home, my son was born here, and we hope to be in Vancouver for a long time. I want to help the club make history and do something special. I'm here to win."

Reyna, a native of Peru, played with the Whitecaps the past two years. Since arriving in Vancouver, the 25-year-old has 13 goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. In that span, he tallied six game-winning goals.

"I'm very happy at this club and looking forward to another year in Vancouver," said Reyna. "This is an important year, we have new players, new coaches, and I think it is going to be a very good season."

The Canadian Press