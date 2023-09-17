Vancouver Whitecaps continues successful road trip with 2-1 comeback win in Toronto

TORONTO — Goals by Tristan Blackmon and Brian White lifted Vancouver to a 2-1 comeback win over Toronto FC on Saturday night as the Whitecaps continued their successful road trip.

The Whitecaps, who were winless in their first seven road games (0-4-3) this season, are four games into a seven-game road trip that had seen them pick up 10 of a possible 12 points.

Vancouver (11-8-8) came into weekend play in sixth place in the Western Conference, just three points out of second place and with a game in hand over the Major League Soccer teams immediately above it. Saturday's win will move it up the table, just how far depending on other results.

The Whitecaps have lost just one of their last 10 outings (6-1-3) in all competitions.

Toronto (4-14-10) remains mired in the Eastern basement and has won just two of its last 21 matches (2-15-4) in all competitions.

One of those rare victories came last time out, a 3-1 decision over visiting Philadelphia that snapped a 10-game losing streak. The three goals scored in the victory over the Union matched Toronto's total in the 10 previous losses.

TFC was looking for its first back-to-back league wins since August 2022.

After an even, entertaining first half, Deandre Kerr put Toronto ahead in the 50th minute on a rapid-fire counterattack. Fullback Raoul Petretta found Lorenzo Insigne near halfway and the Italian put Kerr behind the defence with a perfectly weighted pass.

The 20-year-old Kerr raced in alone on Yohei Takaoka and beat the Japanese goalkeeper for his fifth goal of the season to tie Federico Bernardeschi for the club lead.

The Whitecaps answered six minutes later via a Blackmon header off a corner. It was the second of the season for the American defender who had just three goals in his first five MLS campaigns.

Ryan Raposo could have made to 2-1 for Vancouver minutes later but his shot hit the crossbar.

White had no such problem in the 66th minute, drifting away from centre back Michael Bradley to find room to head a Ryan Gauld cross past Tomas Romero.

Story continues

It was White's 11th goal of the season — and his third in four games — and Gauld's ninth assist. Gauld, a Scottish attacker who is one of the Whitecaps designated players, has 11 goals and 10 assists in his last 16 games in all competitions.

White had several chances to add to the lead as the game wore on. Romero had a fine game in the Toronto goal.

It was the first meeting between the two sides since the Canadian Championship final in July 2022 when the Whitecaps won by penalty shootout, prompting a shirtless celebration by Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini in front of the jubilant fans at B.C. Place Stadium.

Saturday's game marked the return of former Toronto wingback Richie Laryea, who may well next season take over the DP slot vacated by recently departed Venezuelan forward Sergio Cordova. Laryea left to applause from the BMO Field announced crowd of 26,156 when he was substituted in stoppage time.

Fellow Canadian internationals Sam Adekugbe and Junior Hoilett were not dressed for Vancouver.

Adekugbe did not make the trip in what appears to be a load-management move, while Hoilett, whose acquisition was announced Thursday, was only due to meet up with the team in Toronto.

The gap in the standings between the Canadian rivals was not reflected in the play Saturday, with both teams having their chances.

Vancouver looked dangerous from the get-go, making inroads into the TFC penalty area. Toronto was limited to off-target free kicks from distance by Bernardeschi and Insigne in the early going.

But Toronto found its way into the game and forced back-to-back saves from Takaoka in the 25th minute with Kobe Franklin and Insigne, off a cheeky backheel from Bernardeschi, finding the target.

At the other end, Romero made a diving save to deny White in the 29th. Minutes later, Romero was tested again by a hard shot from Raposo.

Takaoka had to be sharp to adjust to a deflection off a powerful free kick from Bernardeschi in the 33rd minute. Seven minutes later, a diving Romero managed to corral a Laryea shot.

An Insigne free kick went just over the crossbar early in the second half. Romero then made a fine save to parry a curling shot from Raposo from outside the box

The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five road games in all competitions for the first time since a six-match run (5-0-1) from August to September 2021.

Vancouver, which is unbeaten in its last five meetings with Toronto (3-0-2), improved to 4-0-2 against Eastern Conference opposition this season. Bradley was honoured before the game for joining Osorio as the only TFC players to have made 300 appearances in all competitions.

Both teams are in action Wednesday with Toronto at Inter Miami and Vancouver at Houston.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press