Vancouver Whitecaps add Guinean international winger Alhassane Bangoura

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Guinean international winger Alhassane Bangoura on a one-year loan from Spanish La Liga club Rayo Vallecano.

The Whitecaps made the move with the use of targeted allocation money. Vancouver has the option to purchase Bangoura from Rayo Vallecano.

Bangoura, 26, has spent the majority of his eight-year pro career in the top two divisions in Spain.

He has 11 goals in 102 starts and 187 appearances across all club competitions in Spain and France.

Bangoura has four goals in 32 appearances for Guinea's men's national team.

Bangoura is the seventh player Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos has added to the club since he took over late last year.

"(Bangoura) has the characteristics we look for in a winger," said Dos Santos, whose team opened training camp this week. "He's explosive, good in one versus one situations, and he's been exposed to a lot of different scenarios in Spain, France, and with his national team. We're looking forward to welcoming him to the club."

