Vancouver visits Vegas after Joshua's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (46-20-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (41-25-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Dakota Joshua scored two goals in the Canucks' 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas has a 13-7-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 41-25-8 record overall. The Golden Knights have a +20 scoring differential, with 234 total goals scored and 214 given up.

Vancouver is 46-20-8 overall and 14-7-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a +60 scoring differential, with 255 total goals scored and 195 conceded.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Canucks won 3-1 in the last meeting. Joshua led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 40 goals and 23 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 35 goals and 59 assists for the Canucks. Conor Garland has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: day to day (upper-body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Adin Hill: day to day (undisclosed).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Elias Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press