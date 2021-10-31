Vancouver visits Los Angeles FC in conference matchup

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-9-11, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (12-12-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Los Angeles FC -230, Vancouver +525, Draw +320BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps play Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles FC is 9-10-8 in Western Conference play. Jesus Murillo is fifth in league play with nine cards, all of them yellow. Los Angeles FC has 51 cards with one red card.

The Whitecaps are 9-9-10 in conference matchups. Vancouver has 30 of its 43 goals in the second half of games.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduard Atuesta leads Los Angeles FC with five assists. Cristian Arango has 11 goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Brian White has 12 goals and three assists for Vancouver this season. Ryan Gauld has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Vancouver: 5-2-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Francisco Ginella (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

Vancouver: Caio Alexandre (injured), Andy Rose (injured), Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press