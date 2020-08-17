Vancouver takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, first in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vancouver leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks play the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Blues won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

The Canucks are 20-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 62 total minutes.

The Blues are 29-11-6 in conference matchups. St. Louis has scored 49 power-play goals, converting on 24.3% of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 45 assists and has 53 points this season. Bo Horvat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-15 in 71 games this season. David Perron has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 7.3 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).

Blues: Ivan Barbashev: out (personal).

