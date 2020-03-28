Vancouver suspends downtown Tim Hortons licence for violating B.C.'s COVID-19 order

The City of Vancouver has suspended the business licence of a Tim Hortons location for violating B.C.'s public health orders.

The city says officials visited the location four different times and issued the restaurant several warnings.

Now the Tim Hortons at Pender and Abbott streets has been forced to shut down for three days.

Property-use inspectors have visited almost 7,000 restaurants and personal care facilities to ensure compliance with the public health orders, according to the city. As well, staff have visited more than 1,000 personal care facilities like spas and salons.

The city has not identified exactly what part of the order the Tim Hortons violated.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently banned all dine-in services at restaurants, allowing only takeout or delivery. As well, staff and customers must practise physical distancing.

Henry also ordered the closure of personal care facilities.