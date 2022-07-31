Vancouver sets all-time dew point record as soupy air bathes B.C.

Vancouver didn’t move to Florida, but you’d be forgiven for thinking that you’re in a tropical destination after stepping outside along British Columbia’s South Coast over the past couple of days. A brutally long stretch of high heat and humidity continues to bathe the province, bringing historic humidity and a truly impressive streak of excessively high daytime temperatures.

Steamy Vancouver sets all-time dew point record

The humidity in Vancouver is no joke these days.

The city recorded a dew point temperature of 23°C on Friday, which set an all-time record for mugginess in this typically temperate city.

Higher dew points indicate higher moisture levels in the air. Dew points below 10°C are generally dry and comfortable, while things start feeling sticky when the dew point climbs above 15°C.

yvr water temp

Anything higher than 20°C is pretty humid, and Vancouver’s dew point of 23°C is typical of what you’d expect in a place like Texas or Alabama this time of year.

In fact, Friday’s dew point in Vancouver came in higher than the city’s seasonal high temperature of 22°C for the date—an especially rare feat.

Warmer-than-usual waters are contributing to the elevated humidity levels across the South Coast. Water temperatures off Vancouver have come in at 23°C over the past couple of days, with northwesterly winds helping to blow that warmth and humidity inland.

Communities across southern B.C. stew in long-duration heat

Historically high humidity isn’t the only strange happening in B.C.’s latest heat wave.

The sheer duration of the heat is impressive by all accounts. While the unprecedented heat event in 2021 broke all-time records, this year’s heat event will be remembered for its unrelenting, day-after-day grip on the province.

bc consec

Many communities along the South Coast have seen at least six consecutive days of high temperatures at 30°C or warmer as of July 30, 2022. The heat is worse farther inland, where Lytton has seen four consecutive days of highs at 40°C or warmer. That’s a brutal stretch even for folks acclimated to such extreme temperatures.

nat consecutive

British Columbia’s long-duration heat wave stands out even more compared to other parts of Canada. Six consecutive days of temperatures 30°C or warmer is a longer streak than Regina or Montreal, and on par with Toronto as of July 30th.

Heat continues Sunday, then breaks by early next week

We’ve got one more day of high heat and humidity to slog through before relief finally sweeps over the province.

High temperatures on Sunday will peak in the upper 30s across the Interior, with cooler temperatures gradually creeping into the South Coast. Sunday’s high should reach 28°C in Vancouver, while Campbell River and Abbotsford will both hit at least 30°C through the afternoon.

muggy

Humidex values will come in even warmer for the region. Vancouver will feel like Miami on Sunday as the feels-like values creep into the mid-30s, while things will feel closer to 40 farther east through the Lower Mainland.

We’ll see the heat start to noticeably relent on Monday, with much more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels arriving for most of the region by Tuesday.

