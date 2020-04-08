Vancouver retiree attacked with bear spray says he doesn't feel safe in his own neighbourhood

A 66-year-old retiree says he no longer feels safe in his own neighbourhood after getting bear sprayed in the face while walking on Commercial Drive in Vancouver.

The man, who CBC has agreed not to identify, said a group of young men intentionally tried to block his way as he walked on the sidewalk toward 1st Avenue.

"I told the closest of [the group] and the most aggressive, to back off. After I had passed them, one of them threatened me with a beating. As more of them seemed interested in the same I turned to face them," he said.

"Almost immediately one of them reached out and bear sprayed me square in the face."

Vancouver Police confirmed the incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and involved five suspects who ran away on foot.

The man said he lay on the ground for half an hour and was attended to by police and emergency responders who helped him wash the spray away and then walked him part way home.

He says it's not the first time he's been blocked by groups of "mostly young men" while walking on Commercial Drive.

"This has happened to me before, and I've seen it happen to others as well," he said.

"I'm unsure of what to do next. I don't feel safe now, in my own neighbourhood of more than 30 years."

Police say they are canvassing the area for video of the attack.