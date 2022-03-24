Vancouver puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota

Vancouver Canucks (31-26-8, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-20-4, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -223, Canucks +182; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits Minnesota aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Wild are 19-15-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has scored 223 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.7 per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 32.

The Canucks are 17-12-5 in conference matchups. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.5 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 32 goals and has 76 points. Kevin Fiala has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 26 goals and has 77 points. Quinn Hughes has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press