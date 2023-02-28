Vancouver police shoot man with rubber bullets in case of mistaken identity

Vancouver police say they have apologized to a man who was shot with rubber bullets in a wrongful arrest over a case of mistaken identity.

Police say in a statement that officers obtained "reliable information" last Wednesday that a man wanted Canada-wide for a violent home invasion in Calgary was in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood.

The suspect who police thought they were arresting was considered armed and dangerous, and potentially in possession of a firearm, so the department's emergency response team was deployed.

Police say during the arrest officers shot the man with two rubber bullets.

The statement says shortly afterwards police determined the man was not the suspect from the home invasion and he was released and received medical attention.

Police say senior officials have apologized to the man for the mistaken arrest and the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press