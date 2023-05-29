Vancouver police reissue appeal for help identifying woman who drowned off Spanish Banks

Vancouver police sketch of the woman who was found dead in the waters off Spanish Banks beach in September 2022. (Submitted by the Vancouver Police Department - image credit)

Vancouver police are once again appealing for help in identifying a woman found dead in the ocean off Spanish Banks in Vancouver eight months ago.

A tugboat crew found her body floating in the water around 9 p.m. PT on Sept. 29, 2022. A statement said she appeared to have been a Black woman in her 30s, with short black hair pulled into a bun and "distinctive freckles on her face."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Investigators have followed up on approximately 30 tips from the public, checked her fingerprints and DNA on police databases, reviewed surveillance footage, and continue to liaise with various national consulates," said VPD spokeswoman Const. Tania Visintin. "Unfortunately, all investigative avenues have been unsuccessful in providing answers to who this woman is."

The woman was wearing a backpack but did not have a wallet or identification. A blue inflatable kayak and an orange life vest were found floating nearby.

A vial of insulin found near the woman has led investigators to believe she may have been a person with diabetes who suffered medical distress before capsizing and falling into the water.

The VPD has re-released a sketch of the woman to show what she looked like at the time of her death.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact 604 717-0619 or missing.vpd@vpd.ca.