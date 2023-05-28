Vancouver police investigating fatal stabbing in city's west end

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver are investigating a fatal stabbing in a busy neighbourhood Saturday night.

They say officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Davie and Bute streets in the city's west end just before 10 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A statement issued Sunday says the victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police.

Police are also investigating what they say is believed to have been a targeted shooting Sunday morning near the intersection of Fraser Street and Southeast Marine Drive in south Vancouver.

They released no further information about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press