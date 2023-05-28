Vancouver police investigating fatal shooting linked to gang conflict

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in a shooting that investigators believe was related to gang conflict in the region.

Police say multiple people called to report the shooting outside a south Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street and Southeast Marine Drive at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department.

Police released no further details.

The killing was Vancouver's second homicide of the weekend, after a man was fatally stabbed in the city's west end Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press