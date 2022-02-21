Vancouver police investigate 'very serious incident' in West Point Grey

·1 min read
Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison speaks to media Sunday about an incident on the city&#39;s West Side. (CBC News - image credit)
Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison speaks to media Sunday about an incident on the city's West Side. (CBC News - image credit)

Vancouver police are investigating what they're calling a "very serious incident" in the city's upscale West Point Grey neighbourhood on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said they received a report by phone Sunday near the intersection of Discovery Street and West 8th Avenue.

Photos of the scene show investigators examining a white BMW with a tarp over the driver-side window around midday Sunday, with a white police tent set up nearby.

Officers said they would not provide any further details until the investigation is past its "early stages."

"This is a very serious incident and it will be a complex and prolonged investigation that will take some time," said Sgt. Steve Addison. "At this point we are not in a position to provide any specific details.

"We know a lot at this point ... we need to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Addison said investigators would be at the scene for much of Sunday and "in coming days," and police would provide the public with details as soon as possible.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nepal police fire rubber bullets during US grant protest

    Demonstrations in Kathmandu centre on the belief accepting US money undermines Nepal's sovereignty.

  • Victim of shooting near Keele and Lawrence identified as Joshua Olson of Toronto

    A man who was shot dead south of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West early Saturday has been identified as Joshua Olson, 30, of Toronto. Around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to Keele Street and Flamborough Drive where callers told police they heard a dispute and several gunshots. When police arrived near that intersection, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life, but he died of his injuries there. No information on suspects has been released. Poli

  • "Blue Blob" in the North Atlantic could keep melting glaciers cool, study says

    The relatively chilly ocean patch in the North Atlantic helped slow the melt rate of glaciers in Iceland, but this will only last for a few more decades before accelerated melting resumes.

  • Police charge 107 people in Ottawa blockades as city starts cleanup process

    The Ottawa Police Service says 107 people have been charged now in connection with the antigovernment blockades that immobilized much of the city's downtown core for the last three weeks. The streets around Parliament Hill are the quietest they have been in weeks, but a heavy police presence remains all around the area.

  • Wind Blows Snow Across Trees in Ontario Amid Extreme Cold Warnings

    A freezing wind blew in Shelburne, Ontario, amid extreme cold warnings issued for parts of the province on Sunday, February 20.This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Nate Valeriote, shows the sun setting as winds blow snow across the landscape on Sunday evening.Temperatures as low as -32.3 C (-26.1 F) were reported in parts of Ontario on Sunday evening, Environment Canada said. Credit: Nate Valeriote via Storyful

  • Weekend of protests in Quebec City against pandemic measures wraps up

    A large number of protesters came out for a second day of protests outside the National Assembly in Quebec City on Sunday afternoon to demand the end of pandemic restrictions. While a smaller turnout than Saturday's demonstration, a large crowd still showed up — with about a dozen trucks and tractor trailers lining René-Lévesque Boulevard in front of the National Assembly. Those occupying the street had left by 4:30 p.m., Quebec City police (SPVQ) tweeted. In a previous tweet, police said a park

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f