Vancouver police investigate child luring incident in Point Grey neighbourhood

Vancouver police are investigating an incident where a man attempted to lure a child to his car in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood on Wednesday.

A 12-year-old girl was riding her bike on West 6th Avenue between Trimble and Sasamat streets around 3:30 p.m when a man in a parked vehicle told her to "come look into my car," according to a VPD press release.

Police say the girl was scared and rode home to tell her mother.

"It is alarming and I can't even imagine what a young girl would feel like," said Const. Tania Visintin. "She did the right thing. She didn't engage with the suspect and she ran straight home. So we're very pleased with her bravery."

Visintin says the girl described the suspect as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. His vehicle is described as a larger vehicle, possibly a van or SUV, light grey or silver in colour and with a roof rack.

Visintin says they don't have evidence indicating whether the suspect lives in the neighbourhood.

Police are asking anyone with information and who may have dash cam footage of the area around the 4400, 4500, and 4600 blocks of West 6th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon to contact VPD detectives at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.