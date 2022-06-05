Vancouver police investigate 6th homicide of the year after man stabbed and killed

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed early Sunday on Bruce Street in Vancouver. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

Vancouver police are investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was stabbed and killed in East Vancouver Sunday morning.

Police said in a written statement officers responded to reports of an assault at a home on Bruce Street around 3 a.m. and found a man, 23, badly injured outside the house. The man later died from his injuries.

Another man, 27, was arrested at the scene and is now in custody, police said. The victim and suspect were known to each other, according to police.