Vancouver man's death on Sunshine Coast being investigated as homicide

Henry Doyle, 58, is shown in a handout photo. His death has been deemed 'suspicious' by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (Submitted by IHIT - image credit)

A Vancouver man's death on a remote logging road on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast is being investigated as a homicide.

Henry Doyle, 58, was found injured Saturday on the Klein Lake Forest Service Road, near the small village of Egmont, B.C., according to a spokesperson with the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

"First responders arrived on scene and provided emergency first aid," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a statement Tuesday. "But sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

"In consultation with the B.C. Coroners Service, the man's death was determined to be suspicious."

The area where Doyle was found is at the northern tip of the Sechelt Peninsula, roughly 80 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Pierotti said the Vancouver resident was found near his dirt bike.

The Sunshine Coast region has a total population of just 2,600 residents, according to Statistics Canada.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone travelling in the Klein Lake area of Sechelt to contact them.