Vancouver Island campground closed after 'food-conditioned' bear rips through tents

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has set a trap for a black bear, similar to the one pictured, after it ripped through multiple tents at French Beach Provincial Park early Wednesday morning. (Dean Cluff/Department of Environment and Natural Resources - image credit)

A popular campground on southern Vancouver Island will be closed until Monday after a bear went after campers' food earlier this week.

Leena Turunen was camping at French Beach Provincial Park, about 60 kilometres west of Victoria, on July 25, and was sleeping in her car. In an email to CBC News, she said a black bear woke her up around 5 a.m. on Wednesday as it scraped the drivers side door, broke the side mirror and tried to climb on to the roof.

"When I lay on the horn, it moved less than five metres away," Turunen said.

She blew into a whistle a couple of times, at which point the bear moved on to other cars and eventually, tent campers, Tururen said.

The Ministry of Environment confirmed the bear "ripped" into three tents, one of which was occupied at the time.

According to WildSafeBC, anything with an odour can attract wildlife, including everything from food and pet food to deoderant and citronella candles.

According to B.C. Parks, French Beach Park was closed to the public on Wednesday afternoon, citing an immediate safety risk from the "food-conditioned" bear that Turunen and others came in contact with that morning.

The ministry says the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) has set up a trap in an attempt to catch the bear.

"Based on the bear's behaviour, it's not a suitable candidate for relocation and will be euthanized once captured," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The park will remain closed until Monday, July 31. B.C. Parks says they are monitoring the situation closely together with the BCCOS.

Camping reservations for the park have been cancelled through the weekend. B.C. Parks says it will re-assess whether they can re-open the site before Monday.