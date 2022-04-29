Vancouver council will hike empty homes tax to 5 per cent of assessed value in 2023

·2 min read

Vancouver is raising the empty homes tax that is designed to ease vacancy rates in the city, from three per cent to five per cent of the property's value.

The motion by Mayor Kennedy Stewart to hike the tax in 2023 received unanimous backing from city councillors on Wednesday.

Stewart said boosting the tax is a "big blow to housing speculators."

"I think we have actually a chance of ending speculation by taking it to five per cent," he said in an interview Thursday. "Municipal governments have limited tools and this is one that we know is working."

The tax hike means that the owner of a vacant home worth $1.36 million, which is the benchmark price for all housing types in Metro Vancouver, would face an annual tax bill of $68,000.

"That's a big chunk of cash when you think about it. That's how serious we are about this," Stewart said. "The ultimate goal would be that we don't collect any fees, that either all the homes are filled or they're being sold. The goal is to maximize the productivity of our housing stock."

The motion also doubles the number of annual compliance audits to 20,000 and Stewart says it includes measures to improve fairness, ensuring the tax is not assessed on homes that legitimately qualify for an exemption.

Andy Yan, director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University, says the tax increase sends a strong message and will be "serious motivation" for people to either sell or rent properties and help address the housing crisis.

"The ultimate policy goal isn't necessarily just revenue generation, but more around unit occupation," he said in an interview.

"The message is if you’re going to park your money into Vancouver real estate, that it's not free parking."

Yan said the increase in auditing and the enforcement of the empty homes tax is vital.

"I think that's a really important element to give a sense of the tax being transparent and accountable," he said.

The tax was introduced in 2017 as a one per cent levy designed to return empty and underused properties to the market as long-term rental homes.

It was raised to three per cent last year, a move that Stewart has said brought in an extra $32 million for affordable housing and "returned" more than 4,000 homes to occupancy.

Further increases are possible and Stewart has described the tax as an important step in tackling Vancouver's housing affordability crisis.

Vancouver homeowners are required to submit a declaration each year to determine if their property is subject to the tax, which does not apply to principal residences or homes rented for at least six months of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded targets from practically one end of Ukraine to the other Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city while the head of the United Nations was visiting in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago. Nearly a dozen people were wounded in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit, rescue officials said. The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainia

  • Canada's most populous province sees a quicker than expected return to surplus

    Canada's most populous province of Ontario on Thursday forecast steadily declining deficits over the medium term helped by a strong economic recovery, and projected a return to surplus by 2027-28, two years earlier than forecast in the previous budget. Ontario, home to just under 40% of Canada's 38.2 million population, is one of the world's largest sub-sovereign borrowers. The government of Premier Doug Ford will not be able pass this financial plan as there was not enough time for it to go through the process before next Wednesday, when the legislature is dissolved and the election campaign officially begins.

  • Taxes 2022: 1 in 3 Canadians worry they are leaving money on the table

    "Many may not be preparing their tax returns in the most efficient manner and remain unclear about many tax-related matters," said IG Wealth Management's CEO Damon Murchison.

  • Canadian companies expected to uphold ethical standards abroad under new strategy

    OTTAWA — Canada has announced a new responsible businessstrategy to ensure companies prevent or ease negative effects to human rights and the environment in their operations overseas. Advocates, however, are criticizing the strategy for being largely a repeat of the previous one put in place by Stephen Harper's Conservative government in 2014. Canada's international trade minister said the new strategy will help Canadian companies operating abroad to build on the "Canadian brand" and set themsel

  • A whistleblower notified the FDA about concerns with a facility that made infant formula. Months later, 2 babies died after consuming it.

    "Why did the FDA not spring into action?" Rep. Rosa DeLauro said in a statement Thursday announcing the whistleblower's report.

  • Kevin McCarthy blasts Matt Gaetz and other Republicans in newly released audio: 'He's putting people in jeopardy'

    McCarthy and other Republicans expressed shock by the actions of some of their colleagues, even going so far as to question the legality of some.

  • Joe Manchin would have caucused with GOP if McConnell weren’t leader, new book claims

    ’If you were leader I would do it,’ the West Virginia Democrat reportedly said to Sen John Thune about defecting to his party, according to an excerpt from This Will Not Shall Pass

  • Apple delivers strong quarter, but warns of trouble ahead

    SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Thursday reported strong quarterly results despite supply shortages, but warned that its growth slowdown is likely to deepen. The company said it's still struggling to get enough chips to meet demand and contending with COVID-related shutdowns at factories in China that make iPhones and other products. Although initial results for the January-March period topped analysts’ projections, the good news was quickly eclipsed when management warned of trouble ahead dur

  • Pierre Poilievre promises to quash Bank of Canada's foray into digital currency

    Conservative leadership contender Pierre Poilievre promised Thursday he'd spike the Bank of Canada's proposal to offer a digital currency, saying this sort of financial instrument should be left to the private sector. Poilievre has emerged as a fierce critic of Canada's central bank. He's tried to link decades-high inflation to its COVID-era policy of quantitative easing and recently slammed the institution as "financially illiterate." Poilievre said that a government led by him would extend the

  • Limerick passes final 2022 budget

    At their meeting on April 20, Limerick Township council received the final 2022 budget report from Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer. With the changes council directed Tisdale and staff to make at the March 23 special meeting, the tax levy increase for residents in 2022 changed from 0.4 per cent to 0.9 per cent. After some discussion and questions from council, the budget was subsequently passed for the 2022 year. At the special meeting on March 23 at 12:30 p.m., Limerick Township counci

  • Vancouver Police Release Dramatic Footage of Gucci Store Robbery

    Police in Vancouver, British Columbia, released dramatic footage on April 27 showing a “takeover-style” robbery committed at a high-fashion boutique in the city’s downtown late last year as part of an appeal for information from the public.The video shows two masked men storm into a Gucci store on the evening of December 9 and spray an employee in the face with bear spray. The suspects proceed to ransack the store, taking approximately $20,000 CAD (USD$15,559) worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene, police said.A separate surveillance camera captured the men removing their masks outside of the store and revealing their faces. Vancouver Police urged anyone who recognizes either of the suspects to come forward as soon as possible. Credit: Vancouver Police via Storyful

  • 2 signs the US isn't in a housing bubble

    A housing bubble is on everyone's mind right now as prices hit record highs. But experts point out two underlying fundamentals remain strong.

  • Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team's chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League. Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead. Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the

  • London elections 2022: Spotlight on Havering - the key facts, big issues and political make-up

    Londoners will go to the polls in local elections on May 5. Joe Talora has the lowdown on the vote in Enfield

  • Almost half of UK’s single men wash their bed sheets just once every four months, study finds

    Single women are most likely to wash their bed sheets frequently

  • Spending drive knocks Spotify shares after Q1 beat

    The company predicted it would make an operating loss of 197 million euros ($208 million) in the current quarter, but said investments would position it for growth in the decade ahead. "Spotify’s got to spend in order to continue attracting new users," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy. Spotify said its total number of monthly active users rose 19% to a record 422 million in the first quarter ended March 31, and it saw a jump in advertising income.

  • Ontario Greens propose tax on domestic buyers of multiple homes

    Ontario's Green Party is proposing a tax on domestic homebuyers with multiple properties as a measure to reduce housing demand. The election platform promise would start at 20 per cent for a third home purchased and would increase with each additional property. It would only apply to new home purchases by domestic or corporate buyers who already own two or more homes, and the Greens are also proposing a tax on vacant homes. Green Leader Mike Schreiner says young people are being priced out of th

  • Hershey CFO details growth for sweets and 'salty side' of portfolio

    The Hershey Company CFO Steve Voskuil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings for the company, inflation, and the outlook for growth.

  • Moderna files for COVID-19 vaccine EUA for children 6 months to 6 years

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna filing for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6 years old.

  • Nikola Motor has plans in Canada’s oil patch

    TC Energy is spelling out new details of its partnership with Nikola Motor. The American zero-emissions vehicle-maker and Canadian energy firm say they’re assessing a site for a hydrogen production hub in Alberta to fuel big rig trucks and power homes. A final investment decision is expected by 2023. Critics have denied the environmental merits of hydrogen produced by natural gas, as will be the case in the project. For Kevin Krausert, the debate over blue hydrogen from natural gas versus green hydrogen created with renewable energy misses the point. “This whole debate around the colours of hydrogen, I just find it rather pedantic,” the CEO and co-founder of Avatar Innovations told Yahoo Finance Canada’s Editor’s Edition. “There is a real opportunity with creating hydrogen through natural gas that we would be remiss as a country to avoid.” Got a question for Kevin Krausert? Email Jeff.Lagerquist@yahoofinance.com and let him know what interests you in the world of clean energy and technology. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist. Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.