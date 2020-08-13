Vancouver Coastal Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Levels Nightclub

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at Levels Nightclub on Seymour Street in Vancouver.

The statement, posted online, said people who visited the 560 Seymour St. location between Aug. 4 and 7, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. (closing time), should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Provincial health authorities have tightened restrictions on nightclubs after exposure events at several establishments across B.C.

The news comes as the province announces 85 new cases of COVID-19, many of them connected to young people in the Lower Mainland.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea and loss of smell.

The virus is spread by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or simply exhales. It can also spread when people touch an object or surface with the virus on it and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands.