Vancouver Canucks trade Anthony Beauvillier to Chicago Blackhawks

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In exchange, the Canucks will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Beauvillier has eight points this season.

Vancouver acquired Beauvillier from the New York Islanders as part of the trade for captain Bo Horvat.

The forward produced 11 goals and 28 points in 55 games for the Canucks.

The Islanders drafted the Quebec athlete 28th overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press