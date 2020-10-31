Vancouver Canucks sign depth defenceman Guillame Brisebois to one-year deal

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have added to their defensive depth, signing Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 23-year-old from Longueuil, Que., spent last season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets, registering 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 48 games.

Brisebois saw action in eight NHL games for the Canucks in 2018-19, but has yet to collect his first point in the league.

Vancouver originally picked the six-foot-two, 175-pound defenceman in the third round of the 2015 draft.

The Canucks lost some key defensive pieces to free agency this year. Veteran Chris Tanev signed a four-year, US$18-million deal with the Calgary Flames and homegrown defenceman Troy Stecher inked a two-year, US$3.4-million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Another new addition to Vancouver's blue line is Nate Schmidt, who came to the Canucks via a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month.

