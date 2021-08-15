Vancouver Canucks sign centre Jason Dickinson to three-year deal

In this article:

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.

The team made the announcement in a statement Saturday night.

The 26-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (26th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre has amassed 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 221 NHL games – all with Dallas.

He played 51 games for the Stars last season, putting up seven goals and eight assists.

The Canucks acquired Dickinson from Dallas last month in exchange for a third-round pick in the entry draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press