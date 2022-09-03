Vancouver Canucks ink star forward J.T. Miller to seven-year, US$56-million deal

·1 min read

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have locked up a major piece, signing forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year deal.

The club announced the US$56-million contract on social media Friday afternoon, ending speculation over the 29-year-old's future.

Miller was Vancouver's leading scorer last season with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

"J.T. Miller is an impact player in this league and we are thrilled to have him re-signed with the Canucks long term," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "His production last season speaks for itself and his competitive drive provides a standard that our players can look up to. He will continue to be a key piece of this team for years to come."

The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Drafted 15th overall by the New York in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press

