Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million deal

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agent Brock Boeser to a new deal.

The 25-year-old right-winger agreed to a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per year, the team announced Friday.

Boeser, who hails from Burnsville, Minn., put up 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games last season.

At the end of the campaign, he told reporters he had been struggling with the declining health of his father, Duke, who died at the end of May following a long battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound Boeser has played 324 regular-season games for Vancouver, tallying 256 points (121 goals, 135 assists) and 88 penalty minutes.

The Canucks picked the former Calder Trophy finalist 23rd overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft.

"He is a very talented player and has been an effective goal scorer throughout his entire career," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing his game progress in the years to come.

"Now that his contract is in place for three seasons, Brock can shift his entire focus to his on-ice performance."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press

