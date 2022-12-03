Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko to miss six weeks with lower-body injury

·1 min read

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko is expected to be out until the new year due to a lower-body injury.

General manager Patrik Allvin announced Saturday that the 26-year-old American is expected to miss about six weeks.

Demko left Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at the end of the first period, supported by a trainer and teammate Ilya Mikheyev, and was not putting any weight on his right leg as he went off the ice.

It's been a difficult start to the season for Demko. He's posted a 3-10-2 record over 15 starts with a 3.93 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.

The Canucks recalled goalie Collin Delia from the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks on Friday under emergency conditions.

Spencer Martin is expected to be in net Saturday when the Canucks (9-12-3) host the Arizona Coyotes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press

