Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocol

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau says Spencer Martin has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Arturs Silovs of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks has tested positive for the virus.

Martin made his debut for Vancouver on Friday, backstopping the Canucks (18-18-4) to a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, the NHL's top scoring team.

Star netminder Thatcher Demko and backup Jaroslav Halak are already in protocol, so Michael DiPietro is the lone goalie available to start Sunday when the Canucks host the St. Louis Blues.

Rylan Toth of the University of B.C. Thunderbirds will act as the emergency backup goalie.

Assistant coaches Scott Walker and Kyle Gustafson have also been added to the protocol, joining Canucks forwards Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and J.T. Miller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

