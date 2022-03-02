Vancouver businesses evacuated, SkyTrain station closed due to suspicious package

Transit police said on Twitter the station was evacuated

Police say Vancouver's Marine Drive SkyTrain Station and nearby businesses have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

A spokesperson with Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers were called around 7:45 p.m. PT Tuesday about a package at the station.

Officers came to the station and evacuated it and neighbouring businesses. They have closed the station.

A sniffer dog and handler have been deployed, police said, as has the Vancouver Police Department explosive disposal unit.

A TransLink spokesperson said there have been no injuries as a result of the incident.

TransLink said on Twitter that trains are still passing through the station, but not stopping there.