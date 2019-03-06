Vancouver awarded four-year hosting extension for HSBC Canada Sevens tournament

VANCOUVER — Canada will continue to host a stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit for at least four more years.

Rugby Canada announced Wednesday that a new four-year hosting deal has been reached with World Rugby that will see the popular HSBC Canada Sevens tournament continue from 2020 to 2023.

The current four-year hosting deal runs out this year after this weekend's event at BC Place in Vancouver.

The two-day Vancouver event has drawn a total of 213,630 spectators in its three years on the circuit. Organizers say the tournament has sold some 70,000 tickets already for this year's event.

It is also an important money-maker for Rugby Canada.

Last November the tournament received the highest ranking on the 10-stop tour HSBC Men's Sevens Series.

Rankings are based on input from players and team managers from all 16 competing nations, and broken into nine categories. The Vancouver tournament scored highest in five of the nine categories that span elements of player welfare, including travel, training facilities, liaison officers, and medical support.

Rugby Canada said details concerning the HSBC Canada Women's Sevens event, which will be held for a fifth year May 11-12 in Langford, B.C., will be released in the coming weeks.

The Canadian Press