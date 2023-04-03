Vance County Schools Selects GovDeals to Sell Two School Properties

GovDeals, Inc.
·3 min read
GovDeals, Inc.
GovDeals, Inc.

The Former Eaton-Johnson Middle School and Western Vance High School are currently being offered for sale

HENDERSON, N.C., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vance County Schools has partnered with GovDeals to offer two former school properties, Eaton-Johnson Middle School and Western Vance High School, for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, including real estate and real property to millions of qualified buyers worldwide.

Vance County Schools is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $500 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on either of the properties. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others.

The Eaton-Johnson Middle School property was constructed in 1949, with additions added in 1957. This property consists of a two story 38,107 square foot building on four acres of land and has been unoccupied for 12 years. This property will be sold with onsite utilities including water, sewer, natural gas, and electricity.

The Western Vance High School property was originally constructed in 1923, with several additions added in 1950,1956,1970 and 1973. This property consists of a 32,471 square foot two story building and paved parking areas on nine acres in a rural residential area. This property will also be sold with onsite utilities, water, sewer, natural gas and electricity.

“We’re hopeful that by offering these properties for sale to the public, they could be easily converted into a small college, a learning center, apartments, a senior center or care facility, a medical facility, or office space, the possibilities really are endless,” says Kevin Perdue, chief operations officer for Vance County Schools. GovDeals supports its sellers’ sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

Both properties are being conducted as an Upset Bid auction. At the close of the upset bid auction, the property will be relisted at a set price above the last bid received during the previous auction and will officially close once bidding activity ceases. This allows for additional participation by interested buyers and ensures Vance County has received all available offers for the property.

Vance County encourages all serious interested parties to inspect the building and property prior to placing bids. Inspection appointments can be scheduled with the Vance County Schools. In order to bid on real estate on GovDeals, all potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

CONTACT: Contact: Angela Jones, GovDeals (334) 301-7823 ajones@govdeals.com


