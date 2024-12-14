Van Lith leads No. 12 TCU against Louisiana Tech after 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU takes on Louisiana Tech after Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points in TCU's 85-52 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-0 in home games. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Sedona Prince leads the Horned Frogs with 9.9 boards.

The Lady Techsters are 1-2 in road games. Louisiana Tech ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 27.6% from 3-point range.

TCU scores 81.1 points, 17.1 more per game than the 64.0 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van Lith is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Jordan Marshall is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lady Techsters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press