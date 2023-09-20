Van lifted out of downtown Windsor hydro vault after Tuesday collapse

A minivan was lifted out of a downtown Windsor hydro vault on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 after falling into the vault through asphalt on Tuesday. The incident caused a prolonged power outage for customers in the immediate area. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

The minivan that fell into a downtown hydro vault yesterday was lifted by winch of out the vault Wednesday afternoon —but more than two dozen customers are still without power, officials said.

Enwin, the utility provider, said about 29 customers, including those in the Royal Windsor Terrance building, were without power Wednesday afternoon. The power was restored for most downtown customers by midnight Tuesday.

"This is going to take a number of days before we can get access to the vault and get the equipment out, get new equipment back in," said Jim Brown, vice-president of hydro operations for Enwin.

A blue van crashed down into a downtown hydro vault Tuesday night. No injuries were reported but the incident prompted a widespread power outage. Power was restored to most downtown residents and businesses Tuesday night. Photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

The vehicle, a light blue Chrysler minivan, was removed from the hydro vault Wednesday evening. Now that the van has been removed, the utility and the building owner will be able to proceed with installing new equipment and making repairs, both city and Enwin officials said.

While the hydro vault contains Enwin equipment, the vault itself is the property of the condominium building, said Rob Vani, the city's deputy chief building official.

Orders to repair will be forthcoming, Vani said, once the incident is past the "emergency" phase and gets power restored.

The manager of the building said that while individual residents don't have power, there is emergency lighting for the hallways and elevator in the building.

Chris MacLeod, chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA, said the BIA is in touch with the city and had worked, for instance, to move garbage collection out of the impacted alleyway for residents and businesses.

"With the BIA, we are in touch with the city and with city services on a regular basis and we're working this afternoon to get the updates that we have out to our membership," MacLeod said.

Misty Sergi owns the Gifting Tree, located on the ground floor of the building.

"Well, it's obviously not good, but I think the uncertainty of when we're gonna get power is even worse," she said.

Crews are investigating the collapse of the surface above a hydro vault in downtown Windsor on Sept. 19, 2023.

Also nearby is Paul Esco, a criminal lawyer who says he was in the middle of court proceedings when the power in his office went out.

"We'll have to work remotely, but it's hard," Esco said. "Phone systems, everything coming in, clients coming in for interviews, things like that are difficult. So we'll just have to do what we have to do."

The car in the hydro vault was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday, when it caused an outage to hundreds of downtown businesses and residents. No injuries were reported, officials said at the time, but the incident is under investigation.

