Van-Life Probe: FBI Zeroes In on Grand Teton Campsite in Search for Gabby Petito

As the hunt for van-life YouTuber Gabby Petito intensifies—parallel to a search for the boyfriend who returned home from a road trip without her—the FBI has zeroed in on a campground in Grand Teton National Park and is pleading with the public for information.

“The #FBI seeks assistance from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27-30, 2021 who may have had contact with Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito or her boyfriend, or who may have seen their vehicle,” the bureau tweeted this weekend.

The appeal came as agents and police shut down the Wyoming campground and fanned out over the terrain to conduct what it called “ground surveys”—while other law enforcement searched a wildlife preserve in Florida for Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

If you were in the area of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, as identified in the attached map, during the timeframe of August 27-30, 2021, and saw Gabby and/or her boyfriend or their vehicle, please provide that information to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/AN6KkxEeLl — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, set out in a souped-up van in June to explore the West, chronicling their travels on social media.

Their posts painted a portrait of idyllic adventure and young love, but the investigation has revealed discord behind the scenes. On Aug. 12, Utah police intervened after an argument between Petito and Laundrie turned physical, though no charges were lodged.

On Aug. 24, Petito told her family that she and Laundrie were headed to Grand Teton. She stayed in touch over the next few days, but the last time the family had any communication was Aug. 30.

“No service in Yosemite,” read the text message—which the family does not believe was sent by Petito.

Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without Petito, and her family claims that he and his family ignored their efforts to find out what happened to the young woman.

Last week, North Port police said, they tried without success to convince the Laundrie family to speak with them. Finally, on Friday, the parents agreed to talk to investigators and claimed Laundrie had been missing for several days—and that they believed he had gone into the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

On Saturday morning, a phalanx of first responders gathered at the 25,000-acre nature center, which is home to alligators, panthers, snakes, and feral pigs, to begin searching for Laundrie. The search was called off as darkness fell, but police —who admit they are “frustrated” by the family’s behavior—said it would start again on Sunday.

It’s not clear why Laundrie’s family thinks he entered the reserve, but Petito’s family has its own theory.

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing,” they said in a statement.

