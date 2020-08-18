Van Lanschot Kempen takes key step in growth strategy by taking over Hof Hoorneman Bankiers

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 18 August 2020



Van Lanschot Kempen and Hof Hoorneman Bankiers’s shareholders today reached agreement on the acquisition by Van Lanschot Kempen of all shares in Hof Hoorneman Bankiers.

With €1.9 billion in client assets, Hof Hoorneman Bankiers offers private banking, online wealth management and settlement-only services as its core activities. It also manages a number of own investment funds in which mostly its own clients invest.

Karl Guha, Chairman of Van Lanschot Kempen, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this acquisition, which is an excellent fit with our growth strategy. Hof Hoorneman Bankiers boasts a distinctive position in the market and offers a good fit in terms of client mix, investment policy, corporate culture and personal approach. This transaction will help us grow our client assets by €1.9 billion. There are also major synergies to be had and we see potential for future growth. Through their current trusted Hof Hoorneman Bankiers bankers, the clients will gain access to a broader offering of products and services for the preservation and creation of their wealth.”

Jaco Aardoom, Managing Director of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers, added: “In Van Lanschot Kempen we have found a Dutch specialist wealth manager to provide management and guidance to our clients. Hof Hoorneman Bankiers’s activities offer a logical and natural fit with Van Lanschot Kempen, leading me to expect a very smooth transition for our clients. In fact, Van Lanschot Kempen has a broader array of products and services to offer, including investment advice, financial planning and mortgages. We are convinced that this decision is in the interest of both our clients and our people. Aligning with a larger specialist private banking player will enable them to tap into lots of opportunities for their further development.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval of the proposed takeover and integration of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers into Van Lanschot Kempen.

The transaction is expected to have only a minor impact on Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital ratio and should be completed by the end of 2020, subject to the conditions already mentioned.





Van Lanschot Kempen

Hof Hoorneman

About Hof Hoorneman

Hof Hoorneman Bankiers is an independent asset manager with a full banking license, founded in 1989 and based in Gouda. In addition to its headquarters, the company has branches in Arnhem, 't Gooi,' s-Hertogenbosch, Groningen and Maastricht. Hof Hoorneman Bankiers manages individual assets and twelve own investment funds.

For more information, see hofhoorneman.nl

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, see vanlanschotkempen.com





